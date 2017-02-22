Sunderland youngster Thomas Robson joins Limerick on loan

Above: Thomas Robson in action for the Sunderland Under-23's | Photo: Getty Images/Ian Horrocks

Sunderland AFC have seen another youngster go out on loan for experience, with under-23's full-back Tommy Robson joining Irish Premier Division side Limerick on loan until the end of the season.

Getting some experience

Robson has been one of the bright prospects at the Academy of Light since his move from Darlington's Centre of Excellence, and the 21-year-old has come on leaps and bounds since then.

The 21-year-old was a trio of academy players that managed to make their senior debut against Watford on the last day of the season, and has been prominent in the U23's side this season having made 19 appearances for the U23's.

"We’ve been looking to get some defenders in," said Limerick manager Martin Russell. "As we’re a little bit light in that area going into the new season.”

"Thomas has played for Sunderland in the Premier League," the manager stated to the Limerick Leader. "So you would expect there to be a bit of pedigree there."

"He is young and eager," he concluded. "I’m confident that he will be able to add something to our squad this season."

A good experience

Robson is one of a handful of youngsters that are currently out on loan to gain some vital experience, with the likes of Tom Beadling, Andrew Nelson and Oliver Pain all out on loan.

The likes of Jordan Pickford, Duncan Watmore, Lynden Gooch and George Honeyman have all recently broken into the first-team, and coach Elliott Dickman stated the talent he has in his squad and how vital loan experience can be.

“I think we have some very good players," Dickman told the Sunderland Echo. “To play in the Premier League now is very difficult. "

"The standard of the league is massive," the coach conceded to the paper. "The quality of player within that league is huge."

“You won’t get 11 through," the new U23's manager admitted. "We’d want that, of course we would."

"But the reality is you are looking at one player hopefully making his debut or playing in our first team," he added. "If we get two then that’s fantastic."

"It makes them appreciate the real world a little bit," he said on the subject of loan deals. “It is a different experience for the players out on loan and having spoken to them they are all really enjoying it.”

