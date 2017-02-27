David Moyes encouraged by Sunderland's second-half performance in Everton defeat

Above: David Moyes during the 2-0 defeat to Everton | Photo: Getty Images/Clive Brunskill

Sunderland AFC manager David Moyes stated that he was encouraged and that they need to "try and build" on his side's performance in the second period of Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Everton

Earned their chance

It looked to be another case of déjà vu for the Black Cats as Moyes visited his former club, as his side put in a poor performance in the first period which resulted in a opening goal from Idrissa Gueye.

However the visitors looked a different in the second period, keeping Ronald Koeman's side at bay and coming close to an equaliser when Jermain Defoe's effort coming off the crossbar and bouncing on the line.

Romelu Lukaku wrapped up the win with record-equaling effort, but Moyes praised the efforts of his side and that they need to channel that second-half performance into the last leg of the campaign.

"I have shaken the players' hands in the dressing room and said keep it going," Moyes told Sky Sports. "The second-half performance was good."

"The first half wasn't good enough," the coach admitted after the clash. "But they showed a bit of bottle to take the ball and pass it better in the second half and try to play."

"We have to try to build on that," the Scotsman admitted. "We did ever so well to make sure it was only 1-0."

"We stayed in the game and were hoping we could nick something," the coach stated. "We earned our chance."

"We grew into it, played better," Moyes admitted. "But ultimately we didn't get it and then gave away a second goal."

Can always get a shot away

Not for the first time season Sunderland have relied on Defoe to get them out of trouble, and he almost managed to pull it off with his excellent effort.

However there has been a over reliance in the 34-year-old who has scored 14 of the club's 24 league goals, Moyes stated that if given a sniff Defoe will have a chance but called upon on his other players to step up.

“We know if we can get the ball to Jermain [Defoe]," Moyes stated on their star striker. "He will get a shot away or an opportunity."

"We are not getting him enough service," Moyes conceded to the press."But it is because we are not getting enough good ball further up the pitch."

"We are scrapping to get that," the 53-year-old stressed. "I need those players."

"We paid big money for a lot of them," Moyes concluded."We need them all to stand up and show what they can do.”