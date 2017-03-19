David Moyes rues missed chances after Sunderland's home stalemate in must-win Burnley clash

Moyes could only watch as Sunderland failed to win at home in what was a crucial game in the relegation run-in. (Photo: Getty Images)

Sunderland boss David Moyes has rued his side's inability to finish their chances in the wake of their 0-0 home draw against away strugglers Burnley, which now leaves the Black Cats seven points from safety with 10 games remaining.

Missed opportunities could prove costly

The hosts had several chances to turn one point into three yesterday afternoon, but a combination of top goalkeeping from Tom Heaton and poor finishing from Fabio Borini, Adnan Januzaj and Billy Jones in particular ensured that both sides took a solitary point away from the Stadium of Light.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Moyes admitted that a draw is "not enough" for his side, who now lie seven points away from safety with one game in hand - the small matter of the Tees-Wear derby at the Riverside Stadium.

"It would have been down as one of the wins in my book", said Moyes, who went on to say that his side's failure to win now means they have "to turn one of the draws I had down into a win."

The sole positive that Moyes took from the game is that Sunderland "didn't lose", although he admits that "three points was what we really needed" given the precarious position they find themselves in.

The Scotsman praised his side's second-half performance after conceding that they "weren't good in the first half", adding that on another day "Billy, Fabio, Adnan, whoever, would have finished one of the chances."

Embed from Getty Images Kone was a big miss at the heart of defence for Sunderland yesterday.

Kone injury is nothing serious, confirms Moyes

One notable absence from the team sheet yesterday afternoon was that of centre-back Lamine Kone, who Moyes has confirmed missed the match due to an injury he picked up in training during the week.

Moyes said that at the end of Thursday's training session the squad "were doing some heading practice and he just twisted his knee".

The manager was quick to calm any concerns however as he confirmed that Kone had a scan on the injury and it looks "more like days or a week rather than anything else" until he returns.

With Kone one of the regular fixtures in Sunderland's squad it is no secret that he was a "big miss" for them yesterday, with Moyes saying that the defence lacked "his power, his pace" in his absence.

With the international break coming up next weekend, Sunderland are not in action until April 1 when they will face Watford at Vicarage Road.