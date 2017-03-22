Sunderland's Jermain Defoe states England "need to make a statement" ahead of Germany clash

Above: Jermain Defoe speaking to the press ahead of the clash with Germany | Photo:Getty Images/Gareth Coplay

Sunderland AFC striker Jermain Defoe, has stated that England "need to make a statement" ahead of Wednesday's clash with World Cup champions Germany.

Important to make a statement

Defoe has made a long-awaited return to international football this week after a four-year absence, with excellent form for the struggling Sunderland side where he has managed 14 Premier League goals so far.

His form saw him earn a long-awaited return to the England set-up by Gareth Southgate ahead of the clashes with Germany and a World Cup qualifier with Lithuania, they will face a tough test against the world champions in Dortmund but on his return the striker stated that they will need to make an impression.

"You always need to make a statement," he told his pre-match press conference. "Throughout my time involved with England, every game home or away, friendly or qualifier, it’s important to make a statement."

"You always have to play well," the 34-year-old stressed. "For me the most important thing is winning."

"Sometimes at your club you’ll hear people say ‘it doesn’t matter how you win’ and ‘you can’t always play well, as long as you win’," the striker added. "And at the still remains the same at international level.”

Would welcome a return

After the clash with the Westfalenstadion the Three Lions will face a seemingly much easier test at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, when they welcome Lithuania to the capital as they continue their pursuit of qualification for the 2018 World Cup.

Southgate's side currently sit top of Group F and look destined to be heading to Russia, Southgate stated that Defoe could be in contention for a place on the plane and Defoe stressed he would enjoy taking part in another major tournament.

"Of course," Defoe admitted in reference on taking part in the 2018 tournament. "Like I said before I know how important it is to play for your country and going to a major tournament."

"Travelling, arriving at the hotel, playing the games – is something that I’ve always wanted to do since I was a kid," he said to the press. "Growing up watching the great players over the years."

"I’ve been lucky enough to experience it but you just want more and more," Defoe concluded. "So if I get the opportunity to go to another major tournament it would be a dream.”