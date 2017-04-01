Watford 1-0 Sunderland: Solitary goal condemns Black Cats to yet another defeat

Watford secured three points against a Sunderland side that seem to have accepted their fate this afternoon, with the result leaving the Black Cats rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table with nine games remaining.

The Hornets took the lead in the 59th minute through defender Miguel Britos' first goal for the club in what was a game of very few chances in front of goal, but his strike proved enough to earn all three points.

Victory breaks Watford's winless run

Watford boss Walter Mazzari made four changes to the side that lost 1-0 at Crystal Palace prior to the international break. Captain Troy Deeney, Valon Behrami, Daryl Janmaat and Sebastian Prodl all made way for Stefan Okaka, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Nordin Amrabat and Jose Holebas.

David Moyes also made a change to the Sunderland side that drew 0-0 at home to Burnley last time out, as the injured Lamine Kone returned to the team in place of Sebastian Larsson in a switch that saw Jason Denayer return to central midfield.

Neither side had won for four Premier League matches prior to this afternoon's clash, and it looked like stretching to five based on the first-half display. Both sides lacked any real quality in the final third with the hosts trying their luck from the edge of the area on several occasions to varying degrees of success.

M'baye Niang turned Billy Jones inside the area and fired low towards goal only for Jordan Pickford to parry the ball out to Doucoure, but his shot towards the opposite corner was also saved well by the Black Cats' goalkeeper.

Adnan Januzaj almost managed to sneak the ball past Heurelho Gomes in the opening 10 minutes with a cross-turned-shot, as Younes Kaboul opted to leave it for his keeper only for Gomes to scramble across goal to tip it wide.

The Hornets continued to try their luck from outside the area throughout the opening 45 minutes, although Pickford was never really tested as efforts from Etienne Capoue, Okaka and Doucoure all sailed wide of the mark.

Embed from Getty Images Jermain Defoe was starved of service on an afternoon that saw him go five league games without a goal.

Sunderland could finally be down and out

Mazzari was forced into an unwanted first-half substition after former Sunderland man Kaboul was struck down with a hamstring injury on 40 minutes, with former Newcastle man Janmaat entering the game to a chorus of boos from the away fans.

The breakthrough came in the 59th minute, and it was the unlikely source of Britos who found the net although it was easier to miss in the end for the Uruguyuan.

Watford worked a corner into the area and Okaka struck the crossbar with a header via Fabio Borini's deflection, before Craig Cathcart helped the ball towards the back post where Britos was ready and waiting to nod the ball into the unguarded net for 1-0.

They had a chance to double their lead moments later, as Sunderland's high line was exposed when Doucoure sent substitute Isaac Success through on goal only for Pickford to race out of his goal and smother the shot from close range.

The Wearsiders pushed forward in search of an equaliser and they had a good opportunity to level the scores through Januzaj after he found some space in the area, but could only muster a tame effort straight down the throat of Gomes.

Wahbi Khazri drove forward late on and found Borini on the edge of the area, and the Italian striker tried his luck with a powerful effort but Gomes was equal to it.

The defeat sees Sunderland remain bottom of the table with a seven point gap separating them from safety, while Watford move up to 10th and look to be beyond any danger of being dragged into the relegation battle.