David Moyes to consider his Sunderland future at the end of the season

Above: David Moyes during the 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth | Photo: Getty Images/Ian MacNicol

Struggling manager David Moyes is reported to be considering his future at Sunderland AFC come the end of the season, with the Black Cats having been relegated from the Premier League in the Scotsman's first season at the Stadium of Light.

Still undecided on his future

Optimism was high for the Scotsman's appointment in the wake of Sam Allardyce's departure for the England having saved Sunderland from relegation, with many citing his recent failures people looked to his success at Everton in turning them into a competitive side.

His tenure on Wearside has been much worse than many will have expected, with the Black Cats been in the relegation zone since September having picked up five wins, 23 losses and 26 goals scored the lowest totals currently in the league.

Their inevitable exit from the top-flight was sealed last week with the 1-0 loss to Bournemouth, with many that were left inside the emptying cauldron of the Stadium of Light calling for the head of Moyes who stated he wouldn't budge from his position after the 1-0 defeat to Middlesbrough midweek.

It was confirmed that the 54-year-old met with Black Cats owner Ellis Short and chief executive Martin Bain in London over the Bank Holiday weekend, Moyes will still have three years on his contract ahead of next season but it still unclear whether or not he will be at the helm on their return to the second-tier.

Failure to keep the peace

Saturday's match was certainly a heated affair with both sides battling down at the bottom of the table, and the tempers flared ahead of Joshua king's winner as both sides fought it out for the crucial breakthrough.

Striker Fabio Borini flew into a challenge on Lewis Cook in the 76th minute which saw both sides burst into a brawl, referee Stuart Atwell eventually restored order with Borini and Harry Arter booked but both teams have since received charges from the FA for their behaviour.

An FA statement said: "Both Sunderland and Bournemouth have been charged following their game on Saturday."

"It is alleged that in or around the 76th minute of the fixture," the statement read. "The clubs failed to ensure that their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion."