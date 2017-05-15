Joel Asoro relishing Porto clash

Joel Asoro in training with Sunderland U23's ahead of Wednesday nights cup final against Porto. (Via Getty Images // Ian Horrocks)

Wednesday night see's Sunderland's U23's side host Porto in the Premier League International Cup final, where over 18,000 Black Cats fans are expected to go through the gates at the Stadium of Light.

Swedish international Asoro is seen as a hot prospect by fans and many think the youngster could feature in David Moyes' plans at the start of the 2017/18 Championship season. The forward has featured heavily in Sunderland's excellent cup run, scoring three goals and netting the decisive goal against Norwich in the last round which kept hopes of winning the trophy alive for his team.

The 18-year-old said he is dreaming of winning the cup on Wednesday when speaking in an interview with SAFC.com earlier this week. “It is the kind of match you always want to play in, a final, with so much as stake so I’m looking forward to it."

“Training has been good and the lads are looking to the match," he added. Asoro has performed exceptionally well for Sunderland's U23's for a while now, and has even mixed it with the first team on occasion this season, alongside another hot prospect and team-mate Josh Maja.

Asoro also spoke about the amount of fans expected to turn up to watch him and his teammates attempt to lift the cup. "To play in front of so many Sunderland fans will be a nice experience so we should enjoy it and thrive under the pressure," the youngster said.

Black Cats fans have enjoyed anything but success watching their first team this season and a cup win for their youngsters would be a breath of fresh air.

Star man and fan favourite, Jermain Defoe spoke to Asoro and Maja before this weeks game and the Swedish international seems to be keen to follow in Defoe's footsteps and score a winner. "I have scored a few goals in this tournament and another one, especially if it was a match-winner, would mean so much."

The game will kick off on Wednesday night at the Stadium of Light.