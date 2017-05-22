David Moyes resigns as Sunderland manager after Premier League relegation

Above: David Moyes during the 5-1 defeat to Chelsea | Photo: Getty Images/Shaun Botterill

The rebuilding process of now Championship side Sunderland AFC begins once again, as it has been announced that manager David Moyes has resigned from his managerial role at the club after just one season.

Difficult decision to make

It does seem that it was doomed from the Scotsman after he was drafted in after the late departure of Sam Allardyce for the England job,Wearside looked to be a platform for Moyes to revive his career but it has proven to be a season to forget for both manager and club as they were finally relegated from the English top-flight.

The Black Cats only managed six wins in their 38 games with the club going down without a whimper, it has proven to be controversial for Moyes also from a personal standpoint as he faced an FA charge for slap allegations against a female journalist.

The 54-year-old met with owner Ellis Short and Chief Executive Martin Bain in London recently, but Short confirmed his exit in what he stated was a difficult decision to make.

“I pursued the services of David Moyes for a considerable period prior to his appointment last summer," Short stated on safc.com. "Which makes the announcement of his departure difficult for everyone concerned."

“Having worked tirelessly throughout the campaign to avoid relegation from the Premier League," he continued. "David has chosen to leave the club without compensation, which is testament to his character."

Wish my successor all the best

This fiasco is yet another blemish on the CV of Moyes, as the Scotsman has failed to recreate his successes from his 11-year tenure with Everton.

What has followed from his tenure at Goodison Park with his failed projects at both Manchester United and Real Sociedad, where Moyes lasted less than year both clubs.

The search begins once again for the Black Cats as they will look fir the man to bring them back to the top-flight at the first attempt, and Moyes stated his best wishes to his predecessor.

“I would like to thank Ellis Short and the Board for giving me the opportunity to manage Sunderland and the fans," he said. "For always being so passionately supportive of their club."

“I wish the players and my successor well," Moyes concluded. "In their efforts towards promotion back to the Premier League”.