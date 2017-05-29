Jermain Defoe says he is focused on England duty amidst Bournemouth rumours

Defoe most likely played his last game for the Wearsiders in their 2-0 defeat at Arsenal. (Photo: Getty Images)

Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe has stressed that he wishes to "focus on international football" following his latest call-up to the England squad, despite the ongoing rumours of an imminent transfer to his former club Bournemouth.

Defoe putting club future to the back of his mind while on England duty

Defoe spent almost a full season on loan with the South Coast club in the then Second Division whilst at West Ham, scoring an impressive 18 goals in 31 appearances while still only 18 years old.

However, despite rumours that the 34-year old has signed a three-year deal with the Cherries following Sunderland's relegation to the Championship, he remains focused on his international duties.

"I am focused on England and the two games coming up, whether I play or not", Defoe told Sky Sports, adding that there is "no better feeling than to put that England shirt on."

The former Tottenham man went on to say that he wishes to "get England out of the way" before he makes a decision on his club future, adding that he will then "sit down with [his] family" and decide where his future lies.

Embed from Getty Images Defoe looks set for his second spell on the South Coast.

Former Bournemouth loanee hails 'unbelievable' achievement

Defoe has been one of few shining lights for the Black Cats in an ultimately dismal season, netting 15 league goals in a goal-shy side who finished rock bottom of the Premier League with just 24 points to their name.

Speaking about Bournemouth, Defoe said that it is a "fantastic club" and admitted that "what Eddie Howe has achieved is unbelievable" following their first ever top-half Premier League finish.

He went on to praise their style of play, commending the team for their "energy" and adding that his time there as an 18-year old was "brilliant" for his development as a player.

Defoe's England call-up comes with the Three Lions facing trips to Scotland and France for a World Cup Qualifying fixture and friendly respectively.