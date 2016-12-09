David Moyes slams Swansea chiefs and says club has lost its identity

Moyes has found the winning touch at the Stadium of Light / Getty Images / Ian MacNicol

Sunderland boss David Moyes has claimed that Swansea City has lost its identity.

The former Man Utd and Everton boss launched the attack ahead of the clash with the Swans on the weekend.

Ahead of a relegation six-pointer, Moyes has defended Swansea boss Bob Bradley, and blamed the Swans' poor form on the hierarchy of the club, despite the American only claiming five points from his first seven games in charge of the Welsh side.

Speculation that Bradley is on the verge of losing his job triggered the comments from Moyes, who said: "If that's the case it shouldn't be Bob Bradley that loses his job, it should be the person who employed Bob Bradley that should lose his job.

"Bob has only been in the job (a matter of weeks)... it must have been the people who made the decision, that's the way I would look at it."

Moyes feels for Bradley at Swansea

Moyes faced intense scrutiny and speculation over his job after his SUnderland side made their worst start to a Premier League season, but has turned their fortunes around, most recently beating the champions Leicester 2-1 at the Stadium of Light.

Moyes also questioned the change in Swansea's style of play since the appointment of Bradley, he said: "They're going to change their identity if they keep changing their manager. They're changing their identity because of the decisions they're making at the top."

"To keep changing your manager tells me that the people who are choosing the manager are wrong," said Moyes.

"I think Bob Bradley would have to be given more time," admitted Moyes.

Moyes feels people have to understand when managers go into struggling sides, they need time to change around the fortunes of the clubs: "Whoever would go into Swansea, or Sunderland, for example, or some of the clubs at this end of the table and expect it to be a massive turnaround? If anybody thinks that."