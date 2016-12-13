Leon Britton claims 'win was for the fans'

Britton thanks the fans. Photo: Getty Images/ Athena Pictures

The Jack Army have had to endure a lot so far this season, with little positivity to latch onto, which made Swansea's 3-0 victory against fellow strugglers Sunderland mean even more and now club captain, Leon Britton, has dedicated the victory to the fans.

Bob Bradley's side have now gained back-to-back victories as they attempt to get their season back on track and were only denied escaping the relegation zone by West Ham's draw against Liverpool, but the signs are moving in a positive direction for the Welsh club; giving the fans something to cheer about.

Giving back to the fans

Britton believes that the recent results are exactly what the fans deserve, claiming he is "delighted" for them, after what has been a "difficult few months" and the captain made sure that he told the club website that the win was "for them".

It has been a tough season for the Jack Army, "especially at home" according to Britton and to get the victory in the manner they did was a "real positive" in his opinion. One of the major elements the midfielder was happy to see was the clean sheet that they managed to gain, especially after "conceding nine goals in the last two games".

Time to kick on

The Swans now face two away trips to Middlesbrough and West Brom in games that they will no doubt see as winnable and Britton believes this is a "big week" for the club in their bid for survival, especially entering the critical winter period.

Whilst Britton is aware that three games in the space of a week is going to be "tough" he believes the fact they've "started with a win" should see them in good stead moving into the next set of games.

It is a period of games that could see the escape the relegation zone just in time for the festive period which would only give the fans even more to cheer about over their Christmas, something that Britton and his teammates will be hoping to achieve.