Swansea City Predicted XI vs Middlesbrough: Bradley’s side look to bounce back

Swansea manager Bob Bradley on the touchline. (Photo: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Swansea City followed up a 3-0 win over Sunderland with a 3-1 loss away to West Brom on Wednesday.

Swansea manager Bob Bradley made just one change for the trip to The Hawthorns, with Jefferson Montero coming in for Modou Barrow.

The away side were the better side in a dismal first half, but a hat-trick of headers from Salomon Rondon was enough to put the Swans away.

Bradley's side will hope to return to winning ways as they host Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon - but who will the American manager decide to start at the Liberty Stadium?

Defence needs to improve

Lukasz Fabianski: An ever-present in the Premier League this season, and while he may have lingering doubts about staying at Swansea this January, as he is one of the better goalkeepers in the league, barring an injury he will start.

Kyle Naughton: It’s not a knock on Angel Rangel, but he has played 180 minutes of football in five days this past week. At 34, it wouldn’t be a shock to see the Spaniard rested ahead of the busy Christmas fixture list.

Alfie Mawson: Federico Fernandez is close to returning from a broken toe, and it’s unclear whether he’ll be available to face Middlesbrough. Alfie Mawson could be the future of Swansea though and he’s shown that while he probably isn’t quite ready for the Premier League just yet, he is an improvement on Swansea’s other defenders and has a lot of promise.

Jordi Amat: It’s either a very good or very bad game for Jordi Amat. If those good performances can become more frequent he’ll be a fantastic asset at the club, but it does seem unlikely.

Neil Taylor: The Welshman seems to have edged out Stephen Kingsley, who hasn’t even been in the squad since the 3-1 defeat to Manchester United over a month ago.

Midfield looking settled

Jay Fulton: The Scot is almost a permanent fixture in Bradley’s teams now, and it’s not difficult to see why due to his calmness on the ball and he’s also impressive defensively. He needs to be more involved in the final third, but that can come with time.

Jay Fulton's pass map against West Brom. Green - Completed pass, Red - Failed pass. (Photo: Squawka)

Leon Britton: It was clear that bringing Leon Britton off once Swansea were 3-0 down to West Brom was made in order to keep him fresh for the visit of Middlesbrough.

Gylfi Sigurdsson: Swansea’s talisman will start as long as he is fit enough. Bradley seems confident of keeping him despite inevitable interest in January, and results will have to pick up to convince the midfielder to stick around.

Forwards need to bounce back

Wayne Routledge: He added a goal to his tally against West Brom. It was a consolation, but still shows he is capable of scoring goals, which Swansea really need him to do. He’s been a permanent fixture under Bradley and that’s unlikely to change against Middlesbrough.

Fernando Llorente: The Spaniard has been in fantastic form recently, despite drawing a blank against West Brom and it’ll be tough to drop him right now.

Jefferson Montero: The Ecuadorian was drafted into the starting lineup because Barrow had a bout of illness. It’s unclear whether Barrow has recovered, but Bradley was adamant that Montero can get better after his poor performance on Wednesday.