Swansea City decide not to host a Christmas party

Santa will be focusing on the football at Swansea this year. Photo- Getty Images/ Matthew Ashton

The festive period is a time where people come together for fun and enjoyment and for most football clubs; a Christmas party. But not for Swansea City who, for this year, have decided not to have their usual social gathering as the players themselves have deemed it inappropriate.

Due to their current Premier League status, the Swansea squad do not believe it would be a correct decision to have such an event, showing the acknowledgment of the situation from the players.

After back to back defeats Bob Bradley's men sit joint bottom of the Premier League heading into this Christmas, and only six teams have managed to survive the drop from the position that Swansea find themselves in, having gained only 12 points from their opening 17 fixtures.

It all makes for bleak reading if you are connected to the club at what is supposed to be one of the happiest times of the year, and the players are well aware of the fight they have on their hands in order to stay up; starting on Boxing Day.

Time to get back on track

Swansea's upcoming fixtures are set to be crucial if they are to stay in competition with the teams above them heading into the January transfer market, which could also be a decisive time for them, and that is another reason why the party won't be happening, as the focus must be on the football right now.

Midfielder, Leroy Fer, believes the next two games will be "vital" and that they must return to playing "good football with lots of possession" if they are to have any chance of picking up points.

Despite poor defeats in their last two outings, Swansea's form has improved lately, especially at home, with victories against both Crystal Palace and Sunderland and he now wants to see the side do it again.

For the fans, whilst they will be having Christmas parties there will be little to cheer about when it comes to football, and they will simply be hoping Santa brings them a delayed gift on Boxing Day of three, much-needed points.