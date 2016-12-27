Swansea City sack manager Bob Bradley

Bob Bradley sacked from Swansea City. (Photo: Athena Pictures/Getty)

Swansea City have sacked manager Bob Bradley. Following their 4-1 defeat to West Ham on Boxing Day, the Welsh side found themselves four points adrift in the relegation zone.

It was the seventh loss in eleven games since Bradley took charge from Francesco Guidolin.

Coaches Alan Curtis and Paul Williams will manage the side ahead of their New Year’s Eve clash against Bournemouth.

Defensive issues

In his time at the club, Swansea conceded three or more goals in 72% of their games. Swansea were above the relegation zone before Bradley took charge, and things have gone from bad to worse ever since.

Bradley was unable to find a settled squad, and regularly rotated his lineups after a loss.

What did the club say?

Swansea Chairman Huw Jenkins said: “We are sorry to lose Bob after such a short period of time. Unfortunately things haven’t worked out as planned and we felt we had to make the change with half the Premier League season remaining.”

He added, “With the club going through such a tough time, we have to try and find the answers to get ourselves out of trouble.”

Jenkins also said that he has a lot of praise for Bradley, and that he is a good man who gave everything to the job.

Who could replace Bradley?

Swansea have had five managers in five Premier League seasons, and with the lack of quality and poor position in the table it isn’t an enviable job.

In replacing Guidolin, the search narrowed down to Bradley and Ryan Giggs. The Welshman would surely be in consideration for the job once again.

Alan Pardew was recently let go from his job at Crystal Palace, while Gary Rowett and Roy Hodgson are other names that have been mentioned.

It took a while for Bradley to get points on the board and from early on the fans were sceptical about his appointment.

Swansea were once a model club, but with the constant managerial change they have turned into every other club, and it’s no surprise this coincides with their poor league form.