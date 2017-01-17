Alan Shearer believes Swansea's owners are to blame if the club are relegated

Shearer played the blame game. Photo- Getty Images/ Serena Taylor

Despite a managerial change, the results and performances remained the same for Swansea City when they were thumped 4-0 by Arsenal, as the Welsh outfit conceded their 49th goal of the season as they slumped to the bottom of the Premier League table.

Former Newcastle United star and Match of the Day pundit, Alan Shearer has weighed in with his opinion on Swansea's current situation and he firmly believes that the club's owners are to blame should they be relegated this season.

The blame game

Paul Clement's first game in charge turned into a disaster for the former Bayern Munich assistant, but Shearer insisted that the "it'll be the owners" who get the blame if they drop to the Championship when the season is finished, claiming that they "had a system that worked" and they decided to "go against that" and now it has backfired.

Miracle needed?

Shearer believes it would "take a miracle" to keep the club in the top flight this season as it is a "very, very difficult situation" and the striker feels it is a "big ask" for Clement to try and keep them in the Premier League.

However, he was quick to defend Clement, insisting that it was a "gamble" for him to walk away from a job that Shearer believed was a "very comfortable position" for him.

Walking away from what he believes is one of "biggest clubs in the world" with one of the "best managers" is always going to be a tough decision, but Clement's decision has been made and he now has a major task on his hands.

Shearer claims it is "obvious" that his "hunger and desire" has "taken over" to help him make the decision to become a manager in the Premier League, but if he wants to remain that way next season they are going to have to change their form and pick up some results very soon or it will be a case of too little too late for Swansea City.