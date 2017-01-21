Liverpool 2-3 Swansea City: Swans’ Player Ratings as sidemove out of relegation places with unlikely win

Tom Carroll and Gylfi Sigurdsson celebrating Sigurdsson's goal. (Photo: Athena Pictures/Getty)

Fernando Llorente scored twice for Swansea City to take a 2-0 lead, tapping home after Liverpool failed to clear a corner and then scoring a towering header after a fantastic cross from Tom Carroll.

Roberto Firmino then scored a brace of his own to tie the game up, firstly heading home after Martin Olsson missed his header then finishing beautifully on the half volley after chesting the ball down in the area.

Gylfi Sigurdsson then scored what proved to be the winner for Swansea after Carroll drove into the area, the ball bouncing to the Icelandic midfielder who finished well past Simon Mignolet.

The result sees Swansea move onto 18 points, and into 17th place. Although their relegation rivals are all still yet to play.

Defence looking steadier than usual

Lukasz Fabianski – 6/10 - He didn’t have a single shot to save in the first half. There wasn’t anything he could do for either of Liverpool’s goals, and the Pole generally commanded his area well all afternoon.

Kyle Naughton – 5/10 - Naughton wasn’t as involved when Swansea were in possession as he usually is, which is likely due to the side having an offensive tool in Olsson down the left side. He also struggled to contain Liverpool’s forwards down his flank.

Federico Fernandez – 6/10 - He does seem to be building quite a nice partnership at the back with Alfie Mawson. As always, Swansea look steady defensively before the opposition score, but as soon as they do then the floodlights open. He could have been braver in the buildup to Liverpool’s second goal however.

Alfie Mawson – 7/10 - The young defender really does look better with every passing week in the Premier League. Tracked the runs of Liverpool’s forwards very well and looks a mature player at this level.

Martin Olsson – 7/10 - It appeared the debutant was instructed to defend very narrowly, so Nathaniel Clyne having a huge amount of space down that flank came by design, rather than incompetence. The left-back does actually look like he is competent offensively though, which will be a breath of fresh air for Swansea fans. He was to blame for Firmino’s goal though, misjudging the flight of James Milner’s cross.

Unbalanced midfield

Jack Cork – 6/10 - Playing as the deepest midfield isn’t his usual role. While he worked well when Swansea were sitting deep, after he inevitably left his role to move higher up the pitch, gaps really did appear in front of the Swansea defence.

Tom Carroll – 8/10 - Almost broke the deadlock, hitting the post after his cross was deflected onto the post.. His assist for the second goal was outstanding, and not something he usually has in his locker. A very impressive second debut from the former Spurs man. There were some concerns over starting Carroll, when he’s played just one single minute in the league this season, especially against a team like Liverpool who play with such intensity but he looked more than capable.

Leroy Fer – 7/10 - He was forced into playing a disciplined, defensive role which doesn’t suit the Dutchman. Especially when Jack Cork pushed forward, sometimes he had to be the deepest midfielder when Liverpool broke, which should never happen.

Very deep attack

Wayne Routledge – 6/10 - The winger does seem more comfortable on the right-hand flank than the opposite side that he has been known to play. However he didn’t see a lot of the ball in the second half.

Fernando Llorente – 9/10 - Scored two vital goals for Swansea, his first goals away from home all season. He spent most of the afternoon isolated up front, but he did put a very good shift in and Paul Clement will be happy with his performance.

Gylfi Sigurdsson – 7/10 - It remains to be seen whether Sigurdsson on the flank is a permanent fixture, or if he’s just being used there because Jefferson Montero, Modou Barrow and Luciano Narsingh are out injured. Sigurdsson was quieter than usual, perhaps because he had to do some heavy duty defending all game. However, the mark of a quality player is being able to affect the game when you’ve been quiet, and Sigurdsson did just that with his goal.

Substitutes

Angel Rangel – 6/10 - Brought on for Olsson to tighten up the defence. Moving him to the right-flank was a good idea as Naughton was having a tough afternoon there.

Borja Baston – 6/10 - Brought on for Llorente late on just to help pressure Liverpool in possession, which they dominated in the closing stages.

Jay Fulton – 6/10 - Subbed on for Leroy Fer in the dying minutes of the game.