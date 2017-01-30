Swansea City vs Southamtpon Preview: Swans looking for back to backwins

Gylfi Sigurdsson holding the ball in the reverse fixture. (Photo: Athena Pictures/Getty)

Swansea City host Southampton on Tuesday night as they aim to win back to back games for the first time this season.

Swansea won at Anfield last week in a thrilling 3-2 surprising victory, while Southampton lost 5-0 to Arsenal in the FA Cup Fourth Round on Saturday.

In their last Premier League game, Southampton were 3-0 victors over Leicester.

Team news

Luciano Narsingh could make his Swansea debut, after recovering from the calf injury that forced him to miss the win over Liverpool.

Luciano Narsingh could make his debut on Tuesday. (Photo: Athena Pictures/Getty)

Jefferson Montero will miss another game because of a hamstring injury that has kept him out of the last four games, while Paul Clement has also revealed that Leon Britton is unavailable but Ki Sung-Yeung is fit again.

Southampton are without star man Virgil van Djik due to an ankle injury, while James Ward-Prowse, Jay Rodriguez and Steven Davis are all doubts.

The quotes

Swansea boss Clement said: “It’s really important to back up what we did at Liverpool with another good performance.”

Clement also said that his side has to be better and more consistent at home, and that away wins against the big teams are just a bonus.

Speaking about the opposition, Claude Puel said: “They have a new manager and they have quality. They are strong in defence. It’s a difficult team to play.”

Puel also implied that there will be heavy rotation from the lineup that played against Arsenal.

Past meetings

Earlier in the season, Southampton beat Swansea 1-0, courtesy of a Charlie Austin volley, giving manager Puel his first Premier League win of the season at the fifth attempt.

Charlie Austin scoring the winner in September. (Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty)

Southampton did the double over Swansea last season, winning 1-0 at the Liberty Stadium and 3-1 at St. Mary’s.

Swansea have only beaten Southampton once in their last seven meetings, coming from a Jonjo Shelvey stunner in 2015.

The fixture kicks off on Tuesday, 19:45 at the Liberty Stadium.