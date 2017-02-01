Clement toasts 'massive' victory over Saints

Image credit: Stu Forster/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Swansea City manager Paul Clement was overjoyed with his side's victory over Southampton at the Liberty Stadium.

Gylfi Sigurdsson's winner insured Swansea have secured three wins from their four Premier League games since Clement's arrival, defeating the Saints, Crystal Palace, and Liverpool in January.

The Swans came through to their first home win of Clement's tenure, despite a shaky display. He said: “It was a mixed performance, but a massive, massive result against a good side." Clement was quick to praise his opposition, noting that they'd beaten a top quality Claude Puel side.

Bones to pick, yet happy overall

He explained, “They had a really good 3-0 victory over Leicester in their last league game and then they got a massive win at Anfield, so we have beaten a really good side here tonight." Clement believes they "did some really good things", even if they "didn’t start very well" after Swansea afforded "them too much space in the first 10 minutes".

The Englishman commented, “But once we got to grips with that, the 30 minutes leading into half-time were very good. We got our goal – we are strong at set-plays with the delivery (of Sigurdsson) and some powerful players in the box."

Missed chances but pleased with the result

The new boss confessed that the Swans should've won by a larger margin, if it weren't for an impressive display from Saints keeper Fraser Forster, “We had chances to get one or two more goals but Forster made some good saves."

He continued, “We actually started the second half quite well. Then they got the goal which was a blow, but the players responded well. They kept their spirit and their confidence and we scored a really good goal." He concluded, "There was a lot of pressure after that, a lot of balls into our box, but we dealt with the majority of them well.”