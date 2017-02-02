Sigurdsson believes game management was key to Swansea's success against Saints

Sigurdsson scored the winner against the Saints. Photo- Getty Images/ Stu Forster

Gylfi Sigurdsson's 70th-minute goal proved to be the winner in their 2-1 victory over Southampton, earning Swansea City their first back-to-back wins of the season.

The Iceman believes that game management was the key for the result, which not only keeps them out of the drop zone but drags both Middlesbrough and Leicester City into the relegation battle.

After having their lead cut back, the midfielder was happy with how they "managed the game in the second half," especially in the latter stages of the game when Swansea "kept the ball in the corners to see the game out," showing just how important the three points were to them.

Impressive performance

Paul Clement's side now draw level on points with both Middlesbrough and Leicester which gives them a greater chance of survival and even though Sigurdsson claimed it was "nice" to get the winning goal, he insisted that the "important thing" was the three points and the midfielder credits the "confidence" the side had following the Liverpool victory for their performance.

His goal moves him back to joint-top goalscorer for the Swans with Fernando Llorente on eight goals in all competitions, and combined with his assists Sigurdsson has won his side 12 points this season, a record only bettered by Diego Costa and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, not bad company to be sharing with.

His impressive performances have led to high praise for his boss, who has hailed his "work ethic," claiming that he has done "everything that has been asked of him."

Now with confidence behind them, Sigurdsson doesn't appear to be too worried that their next fixture is against Manchester City as he reminded people that nobody expected them to take any points from Anfield and they got "all three," something they will be aiming to repeat against Man City.

Transfer offer

Despite his impressive performances, Swansea may be lucky to still have his services after a reported £30 million offer was placed for him during the January transfer window by a Chinese Super League club.

However, Swansea rejected the deal and made it clear their star player is not available under any circumstances and with several others, such as Oscar being tempted by the money it is refreshing to see Sigurdsson stick around and want to play in England despite the offers.