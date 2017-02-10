Swansea City boss Paul Clement named January Manager of the Month

Above: Paul Clement with his manager of the month award | Photo: Getty Images/Stu Forster

Swansea City manager Paul Clement has been rewarded for an excellent January by being named as the Premier League manager of the month.

Nice recognition

The Swans were staring relegation in the face when Clement came in for then manager Bob Bradley, but he has managed to turn them around since.

They managed to secure three league victories, which included a memorable 3-2 victory at Anfield over the high-flying Liverpool.

The month was rounded off with a 2-1 win over Southampton, and Clement praised the efforts of his staff, players and fans when receiving his award.

"I was a little bit surprised in a good way [to win the award]," Clement told Sky Sports. "But I am pleased the impact has been recognised."

"It's a nice recognition of the work everyone has done this month," he stated. "The players, most importantly, the backroom staff, but also the fans as well."

"Getting behind the team and showing a real positive attitude towards supporting the team," the coach stressed. "They have been a big help but I will be judged at the end of May."

"I've got a lot of work to do it's nice to this point," Clement added. "But it won't mean anything if at the end of the season we haven't achieved our objective."

Adding extra spice

Sunday will prove to crucial once again, when they welcome current league champions and fellow strugglers Leicester City to the Liberty Stadium.

Both sides are currently tied on points going into Sunday's clash, and Clement stated that will add an extra spice to an already important fixture.

"The two teams are level on points and we will not play each other again this season," he told swanseacity.net. "So that adds an extra spice to the fixture."

"Even though we didn't get anything from our game last week," the 44-year-old stated. "We go into this game with a lot of confidence and a belief that we are going in the right direction."

"We are at home which is a clear advantage," he stressed. "So we need to make use of that."

"And certainly," Clement concluded. "We are going to be doing our very best to win the game on Sunday."

Swansea City will take on Leicester City at the Liberty Stadium on Sunday, February 12 with kick-off at 4pm GMT.