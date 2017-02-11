Swansea City's Oliver McBurnie picks up Premier League 2 Player of the Month award

Oliver McBurnie posing with his award. (Photo: Stu Forster/Getty)

Swansea City’s Oliver McBurnie has won the Premier League 2 Player of the Month award for January.

The striker scored six times during the month, including a hat-trick against Newcastle United in a 3-1 victory. He also scored three goals in the Checkatrade Trophy.

The 20-year-old won the award ahead of Brighton’s Robert Lynch-Sanchez, West Ham’s Domingos Quina, Sunderland’s Joshua Robson and Aston Villa’s Matija Sarkic.

It is the first time a Swansea player has won the award, as the Swans' youth side sit seven points clear at the top of the Division 2 table.

The quotes

McBurnie said: “It is a nice surprise. I am really proud to have picked up the award. The team earned some great results in January and I was glad to be a part of it,”

“It is great to be recognised by the Premier League,” McBurnie continued, “It inspires me to keep working hard and help the team get more points this season.”

The Swansea squad celebrating with McBurnie. (Photo: Stu Forster/Getty)

The Scottish striker also stated that the wins over Newcastle and Wolverhampton were team efforts and the side’s aim this season is to lift the title and go as far as possible in cup competitions.

Can McBurnie break into the first team?

Eventually, McBurnie should break into the first team rotation at a Premier League club. However, it’s unlikely to happen this season through little fault of his own.

McBurnie has scored eight goals in 11 games in the Premier League 2, and has scored seven goals in five cup games in the EFL Trophy and EFL Cup.

Swansea being in a relegation battle and with the plethora of strikers ahead of him, McBurnie probably won’t get the chance to play consistently for Swansea until next season.

Fernando Llorente is Swansea’s joint top-scorer in the league with eight goals, Borja Baston is the club’s record signing and Jordan Ayew was brought in in January. These three being ahead of McBurnie in the pecking order makes it unlikely that the Scot will see much game-time.

New signing Jordan Ayew could eat up McBurnie's minutes. (Photo: Athena Pictures/Getty)

Manager Paul Clement has already gone on record saying that he is reluctant to play youngsters in the push to avoid relegation.

Clement also said that he was looking to loan out McBurnie on transfer deadline day, but a move never materialised although Bristol Rovers did reportedly make an enquiry for the striker.

McBurnie in Premier League action against Arsenal. (Photo: Athena Pictures/Getty)

Swansea’s next game is on Sunday against Leicester City, whether or not McBurnie is in the squad could be a big decider to see if he will feature for the rest of the season.

Swansea U23s’ next fixture is away to Southampton in the Premier League Cup, on Monday at 19:00.