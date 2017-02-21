Derby defender Keogh reveals that Paul Clement's Swansea success is no surprise

Derby County captain Richard Keogh said is not stranger see Paul Clement's doing well to management with Swansea

Derby County defender Richard Keogh has spoken of his delight at seeing former boss Paul Clement back in management, and doing so well at the top level.

Clement has overseen four wins in his seven games in charge at Swansea City and two of his three defeats came at the hands of Arsenal and Manchester City, guiding Swansea out of the Premier League's bottom three since replacing the sacked Bob Bradley.

The Jacks return to action on Saturday as they visit table-toppers Chelsea, who the Swans picked up a valuable point against earlier in the season, drawing 2-2 at the Liberty Stadium.

No surprise to his former player

Derby's Keogh is not surprised to see Clement doing well, admitting earlier this week that "he's doing a fantastic job.

"People will look at what happened here [Derby] and say this and that, said Keogh, going on to add "but he is a high-calibre coach and so it is no surprise to me that he is doing a fantastic job."

Paul Clement was sacked by Derby

Clement was in charge at Derby eight months before he was sacked.

Derby topped the Championship twice in his time at the club and sat fifth with a record of only five defeats in 30 league games when he was dismissed.

Clement took the captain's armband off Keogh and appointed Chris Baird as skipper, but looking back Keogh said "I got on well with him during his time here and I had worked with him before with Republic of Ireland Under-21s"

"I am pleased for him that he is back in management. It seems like a good fit, him and Swansea. I am pleased to see him doing well"

"He has picked up a lot of good habits from working with some world-class coaches and managers. I certainly learned a lot from him."