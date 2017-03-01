Adam Kinghat-trick sees senior studded Swansea U23s defeat Hertha BSC II

Adam King has been tipped for a big future at Swansea City. (Photo: Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty)

Swansea City U23s defeated Hertha BSC II 5-1 in the quarter-final of the Premier League International Cup, partly thanks to a hat-trick from Adam King.

King was one of several players involved who have previously played for the senior side.

The result sees Swansea move into the semi-finals, where they have been drawn against Porto.

What was the game like?

An impressive second-half performance from the Welsh side proved too much for the Germans, who went down 1-0 at half-time through an eighth minute goal by King.

The Swans put out a very strong side, featuring Stephen Kingsley, Mike van der Hoorn, Jay Fulton and Oliver McBurnie, who have played a combined 2085 minutes in the Premier League this season.

Oliver McBurnie, Jay Fulton and Stephen Kingsley arriving at Anfield with the senior squad. (Photo: Athena Pictures/Getty)

The side from Berlin replied soon after half time, with Julius Kade slotting past Gregor Zagret from inside the box.

Swansea dominated from there on out, and scored almost instantly after Berlin equalised, as McBurnie pounced on a defensive error to put the Welsh side back in the lead.

Dan James scored Swansea’s third, racing into the box before rifling in a powerful shot.

King then scored his second and third goals, both coming off crosses from Kenji Gorre, who himself has been tipped to get some gametime for the senior squad.

What does this mean for the young side?

The U23s will now face Porto at the Liberty Stadium by April 15, with a fixed date yet to be confirmed.

Musa Yahaya in action in Porto's quarter-final win over Manchester United. (Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty)

This tournament is very good experience for Swansea, as they are able to play against some of the best talents in Europe.

Teams competing in the Premier League International Cup can field Under-23 players, bar a maximum of three outfield players and a goalkeeper, who can be born before January 1, 1993.

Manchester City won the competition last season, and Villarreal were crowned champions in the cup’s debut season.

Can these youngsters make the step up to the senior squad?

Manager Paul Clement has previously said that he has been keeping an eye on the under-23s team and that there are some good players there.

However he also said: “This isn’t the time to experiment. That’s from my point of view and also the players’ point of view as well.

“The most important thing is to stay in this league and then we’ll reassess in the summer,” he said.

“There’s been some movement with some of them training with the first team. I want that closeness to the under-23s and academy because the idea is to have the talent come through to the first team.”

So it doesn’t look like the young stars will join up this season, but they certainly have a promising future at the club.