Swansea City U23s on the brink of Premier League 2 Division 2 title

Oliver McBurnie, Jay Fulton and Stephen Kingsley are some of Swansea's more successful academy prodigies. (Photo: Athena Pictures/Getty)

Swansea City under-23s are on the brink of winning the Premier League 2 Division 2 title after their 1-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion Monday night.

The Welsh side are now 13 points clear of second-placed Fulham, with four games to go. However Wolverhampton Wanderers in third have five games still to play and are 15 points behind the Swans.

Wolves will need to win all of their last five games, and hope Swansea lose their last three league games with a 10-goal swing in goal difference, in order for them to steal the crown.

More on the potential champions

Striker Oliver McBurnie scored his ninth goal of the season in last night’s win, heading home the winner in the 71st minute.

Oliver McBurnie previously winning the Premier League 2 Division 2 Player of the Month award. (Photo: Stu Forster/Getty)

Swansea actually face Wolves in their next Premier League 2 match at the Liberty Stadium, where they could wrap up the league and walk away with the trophy.

In the meantime, Swansea next face Bristol City in the Premier League Cup at Ashton Gate on Thursday.

A win would secure the young Swans a place in the last 16, and they also face FC Porto in the International Cup next Wednesday.

Winning the Premier League Division 2 would promote Swansea, next season they will face the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool.

What have the players had to say?

Swansea under-23s captain Keston Davies said: “Monday’s result showed just how much character and belief we have as a team,” he claimed.

The defender added: “The win this week is huge but we can’t take our foot off the gas. We have set ourselves targets and still have games to play in the league and cup.

Keston Davies in action for Swansea. (Photo: NurPhoto/Getty)

“Our next job must be to reach the next round of the Premier League Cup with our game against Bristol on Thursday before we finish the job in the league against Wolves on Monday."

He also said it would be a great feeling to win the title in front of their home fans against title rivals Wolves.