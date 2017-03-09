Paul Clement believes that Fernando Llorente is key to Swansea City’s survival bid

Fernando Llorente celebrating scoring against Burnley. (Photo: Ben Hoskins/Getty)

Swansea City manager Paul Clement believes that striker Fernando Llorente will be vital to the Swans’ hopes of staying in the Premier League.

Clement was speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Swansea’s trip to Hull City this weekend.

Llorente scored his side's late winner in their 3-2 win over Burnley last week, a goal which sent Clement running down the sideline in celebration as they climbed further clear of the drop zone.

What did Clement say?

Clement said: "He [Llorente] is doing very well, he has proven to be a key player. He has scored five goals since I have been here.

"What has helped him is he is getting good supply into the box and that was clear against Burnley, not just for his goals but he had other chances too. He is a very good player when you get crosses in for him," the manager explained.

Clement also compared the Spaniard’s aerial ability to Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, John Terry and Sergio Ramos, all of whom he has coached in the past.

Paul Clement coaching Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid. (Photo: Dennis Doyle/Getty)

The boss later said: "He [Llorente] is that good at heading the ball. He also has a presence, he works really hard, he has a smile on his face and is enjoying his football. To have someone of that ability, with that experience and having won trophies makes him a real asset for the club."

Can Llorente keep Swansea up?

Llorente has scored 11 Premier League goals this season, the highest of any Swansea player in Clement's squad, while five of those goals have come in the last six games.

Especially consider the players that Clement brought in during the January transfer window, the side now seem to be playing to Llorente’s strengths.

Martin Olsson and Tom Carroll have already shown off their crossing abilities since their arrival, while the two wide recruits in Luciano Narsingh and Jordan Ayew have seen less game-time but it looks as if they have been instructed to find Llorente with crosses also.

Leroy Fer has only attempted eight total crosses in the Premier League this season, per Fox Sports’ data, but his superb cross to assist Llorente’s first goal shows that the whole team is working to provide him with chances.

Fernando Llorente scoring off Leroy Fer's cross against Burnley. (Photo: Stu Forster/Getty)

Llorente and his team-mates are next in action away to Hull on Saturday, as the two sides will play out surely a huge and potentially-decisive game towards the bottom end of the league table.