Swansea City Under-23s crowned Premier League 2 Division 2 champions

Oliver McBurnie was one of the goalscorers on Monday. (Photo: Athena Pictures/Getty)

Swansea City Under-23s were crowned Premier League 2 Division 2 champions Monday night, after a 2-2 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers under-23s.

The Welsh side just needed to avoid defeat in order to win the title at the Liberty Stadium, and did so through goals from Oliver McBurnie and George Byers.

Swansea are now 13 points clear of second-placed Fulham, with four games remaining this season.

How did the game go?

Wolves took the lead after 25 minutes, as winger Daniel Armstrong produced a fabulous individual effort, after gliding past captain Keston Davies.

McBurnie hit back on the stroke of half-time, as the Swans won back possession in the Wolves half, Daniel James crossed for McBurnie who powered a stunning volley past Jack Ruddy in net.

Daniel James has been training with the senior squad. (Photo: Athena Pictures/Getty)

Wolves then retook the lead moments after the restart, as Duckens Nazon was able to latch onto a cross from the right-hand side by Donovan Wilson and fired past Gregor Zabret.

Byers then stepped up to be the hero, as fellow goalscorer McBurnie got the assist, before Byers cut inside and finished from the edge of the box.

Wolves continued to push for a goal to keep them in the title race, but Swansea defended well and the visitors were reduced to 10 men after Connor Levingston was given a straight red card for a foul on McBurnie, after that the Swans were able to hold onto a vital point.

What did the manager have to say?

Cameron Toshack said: “We are absolutely delighted to win the title,” he said. “Our players were clear from the start of the season that they wanted to win the league. They have tested themselves this season and achieved their goals.

“I am really pleased for them and all the staff behind the scenes. Everyone has worked really hard over the last nine months to achieve this.”

Oliver McBurnie previously posing with his Premier League 2 Player of the Month award. (Photo: Stu Forster/Getty)

He was speaking to the club website after their triumph.

“These young men are off to a flying start in their careers. They all have what it takes to become professional football players. To win the league title is something special, they will never ever forget this."

What does this mean now for Swansea?

The young Swans will now be promoted to the Premier League 2 Division 1, where they will face the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United.

It’s a fantastic achievement, especially as the club were only awarded Category 1 status in July of 2016.

The club are still vying on other fronts, as they face Blackburn Rovers in the last-16 of the Premier League Cup on Saturday, March 18th at Landore at 2pm.

They also host Porto in the semi-final of the Premier League International Cup, at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday, March 25th at 12:30pm.