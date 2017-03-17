Paul Clement insists Swans are on course for Premier League survival

Swansea suffered a disappointing defeat away at Hull last time out / Getty Images / Alex Livesey

Paul Clement is confident that Swansea can avoid relegation from the Premier League if they keep up their good form. With four wins from their last eight games, Clement has vastly improved the fortunes of a Swansea side that looked nailed-on relegation candidates before his arrival.

However, last week's defeat at the KCOM Stadium against relegation rivals, Hull City leaves the Swans just three points clear of the drop zone.

Despite the poor showing last time out, Clement is confident that his squad has what it takes to beat the drop: “There’s absolutely no need to panic. We have done really well over the last eight or nine weeks and there’s no need to lose confidence because one result didn’t go our way."

Clement revealed the Swans are well aware of their upturn in form, “The players know that we have picked up 15 points in nine games since the turn of the year." He continued, “We have 10 games to go. If we pick up the same sort of number of points, we will be fine."

The Swans boss insisted that the Swans will be taking no liberties with the ever-unpredictable Premier League: “I don’t know exactly what it will take to survive. If you look back at past seasons, you can stay up with 36 points or go down with 42."

He explained, “I think the average is somewhere close to 38, but who knows what it will be this year. We just have to get as many points to make sure we don’t end up going down with 42."

Llorente and Naughton set to return

The Swans have been boosted by the return to fitness of Fernando Llorente and Kyle Naughton ahead of the clash with fellow strugglers Bournemouth. The Spaniard has recovered from a dead leg and Naughton has returned following a hamstring problem.

Clement is confident that the Swans can deal with the absence of Sweden left-back Martin Olsson, “Martin Olsson has not returned to training and is unlikely to play. Stephen (Kingsley) will play at left-back. He is a good young player. He has been involved with his national team and has experience of playing at this level."

Clement concluded, “He is a very good replacement for Martin and we are more than confident in his ability.”