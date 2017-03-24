Swansea City’s Joe Rodon inspired after training with Wales squad

Swansea City's Joe Rodon in action. (Photo: Darren Walsh/Getty)

Swansea City youngster Joe Rodon was recently called into a training session with the Wales squad.

Rodon, who has been a regular at under-23 level for Swansea this season, was brought in to help train the likes of Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey.

He will likely be part of the Swansea side to face Porto in the Premier League International Cup semi-final on Saturday.

How did he join up with the squad?

As former Swansea defender Ben Davies was doing some extra recovery work, after playing for Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, manager Chris Coleman wanted an extra defender in training.

Wales had called up eight defenders in total to the squad, but an extra body to replace Davies was needed to prepare for today’s World Cup qualifier against the Republic of Ireland.

Swansea goalkeeping coach Tony Roberts, who also fills the same role for Wales, called Rodon who was summoned to the team’s training base in the Vale of Glamorgan.

What did Rodon have to say?

“It was amazing – I have never experienced anything like it,” the 19-year-old said. “Gareth Bale was on a different level, as you would expect. Everything he did was up there, you could see why he is one of the best players in the world even in one training session.”

Rodon said that it didn’t stop with bale, and that he could see the quality throughout the squad and that it wasn’t after the session that it really sank in.

Gareth Bale in Wales training. (Photo: Stu Forster/Getty)

“Ashley Williams, Neil Taylor and Joe Allen looked after me and I just tried to be as professional as I could.”

Is this an indication of Rodon’s potential?

Rodon has been earmarked by several fans over the years as ‘one to watch’ as they feel he can become a Premier League level defender in time.

However, this is the first real indication from someone inside football that he really does have a bright future.

The 19-year-old is yet to make his debut for Swansea’s first team, but was named up the bench for the club’s FA Cup tie against Oxford United last season.

Fans will be happy to see his progression, being a local player from Morriston in Swansea and he even grew up watching the club at the Vetch Field before he was brought into the club’s academy when he was eight years old.