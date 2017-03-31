Clement challenges players to maintain good home form

Clement has guided the Swans three points clear of the danger zone since his arrival in South Wales / Getty Images / Mark Kerton

Swansea City manager Paul Clement has told his players to maintain their home form to secure Premier League survival.

The South Wales club have lost just once in four home games since Clement's arrival, with wins over Burnley, Southampton and champions Leicester only blemished by a defeat at the hands of Arsenal.

However, this weekend's clash against fellow strugglers Middlesbrough at the Liberty Stadium, having been beaten by relegation rivals Bournemouth and Hull in recent weeks.

Home form is pivotal for the Swans

Clement insists that home form is key, with the Swans playing five of their nine remaining games at the Liberty, targeting the elusive 40 points for top flight survival.

Clement said: “We have nine games to go this season and the fact that we haven’t picked up any points in the last two means it’s important we get points back on the board this weekend.

“We have momentum at home and we will do our very best to keep that going."

Clement knows just how important every game is in the run-in, as the Swans sit three points clear of the relegation zone with nine games to go: "We seem to have said five or six times that the next game is really important. We had it against Crystal Palace, we had it against Leicester, we had it against Burnley, we had it against Hull and we had it against Bournemouth."

“It’s another similar situation this weekend. It’s another very important game and we’ll be going out to win it,” continued Clement.

Clement is aware of 'what is needed to stay in the Premier League'

The former PSG, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid assistant manager is well aware of what is needed to remain the Premier League.

The 40-point mark is constantly earmarked as the grand total to secure Premier League safety: “The highest number of points a team has gone down with is 42, so we have got to try to get more than that,” Clement said.

“There is pressure, of course, and we all feel it. But that shouldn’t be used as a negative. Pressure is a good thing because it keeps you alert and it keeps your mind on the task in hand. Everyone is preparing very well for the next game," concluded Clement.