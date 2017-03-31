Swansea City vs Middlesbrough Preview: Relegation rivals both desperate for three points

Leroy Fer and Adama Traore battling for possession. (Photo: Richard Sellers - PA Images/Getty)

Swansea City host Middlesbrough this Sunday with both sides are in desperate need for a win in the Premier League relegation battle.

After a brief resurgence under new manager Paul Clement, the Swans have dipped in form after losing their last two games.

Boro, meanwhile, haven’t won since December’s 3-0 win over Swansea, but will be hoping to turn that form around under interim boss Steve Agnew after Aitor Karanka's sacking earlier this month.

Form needs improving

Swansea have improved a great deal under Clement after he took over from Bob Bradley, but back-to-back defeats against Bournemouth and Hull City.

The Welsh side have however won their last three games at the Liberty Stadium, putting them in a good position to claim three points.

Martin Olsson celebrating his goal in the win over Burnley. (Photo: Paul Jenkins/Getty)

Middlesbrough’s last win came in the reverse fixture, a staple of Bradley’s Swansea campaign as the Teesside club came out 3-0 victors at home.

Team news

After missing the loss against Bournemouth, full-backs Martin Olsson and Kyle Naughton are expected to return to the starting eleven for Swansea.

This could mean a return to midfield for Leroy Fer, who was forced into playing 90 minutes as a makeshift right-back last time out.

Daniel Ayala returns for Middlesbrough, who are also bolstered by the news that Calum Chambers and George Friend are back in light training.

What have the managers had to say?

Clement has set his players a target for the rest of the season, saying: “The highest number of points a team has gone down with is 42 so we need more than that. There is pressure (in the run-in), we all feel it, but it should not be used as a negative. Pressure is a good thing, it keeps you alert and mind focused on the task at hand.”

Manager Paul Clement celebrating the win over Burnley. (Photo: Paul Jenkins/Getty)

After Boro defender Ben Gibson was called into the England setup, his club boss Agnew said: “The full cap is probably just around the corner and in terms of moving on or moving to bigger and better things, I certainly think Ben is more than capable.”

Agnew was also complimentary of Jonathan Woodgate, who recently joined the coaching staff. Agnew stated that he is positively involved with everybody at the club.

Last time they met

Their previous meeting was the 3-0 Middlesbrough win in December, where Álvaro Negredo scored a brace and Marten de Roon finished off the scoreline.

The result epitomised Bradley’s Swansea career, and Boro truly tore the Welsh side’s defence apart with Alfie Mawson and Jordi Amat were dominated that afternoon.

Swansea will be hoping to return the favour on Sunday 2nd April at the Liberty Stadium at 1:30pm.