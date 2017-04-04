Swansea City vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Game with huge significance at both ends of the table

Borja Baston and Kyle Naughton during the reverse fixture. (Photo: Tony Marshall/Getty)

Swansea City host Tottenham Hotspur this Wednesday, in a game which could impact both ends of the Premier League table.

Swansea are in a poor run of form and find themselves just one point above the relegation zone following their 0-0 draw against Middlesbrough on the weekend.

Spurs closed the gap to Chelsea to just seven points after winning 2-0 against Burnley thanks to goals from Eric Dier and Son Heung-Min.

Team news

Victor Wanyama and Harry Winks both picked up injuries over the weekend, with the latter set to be assessed after what looked like a nasty injury at the time.

Harry Winks being stretchered off against Burnley. (Photo: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty)

Harry Kane, Danny Rose and Erik Lamela remained sidelined but Kyle Walker is set to return from a hip injury.

Fernando Llorente missed the stalemate against Middlesbrough with an ankle injury, and is doubtful to start against Spurs but he may come off the bench.

Wayne Routledge could return in place of Luciano Narsingh after missing the previous game due to a personal matter, while manager Paul Clement has hinted he may rotate from the team that drew against Middlesbrough.

What have the managers had to say?

With Llorente likely out, Clement has had to look at other options: "Borja is training very well and Oliver McBurnie has been involved again.

"They have to be ready for the opportunity when I call upon them. That could be on Wednesday or on Saturday."

Youngster Oliver McBurnie could see some Premier League minutes. (Photo: Stu Forster/Getty)

While Mauricio Pochettino said that Spurs need to keep going in the right direction, but they are not out of the title race.

He continued: “I think we can get the three points but first of all we need to play, we need to be better than Swansea and it’s sure we will need to fight a lot against them.”

The numbers

Swansea have actually never beaten Spurs since they were promoted to the Premier League back in 2011.

Since that promotion, the teams have met 11 times with Spurs scoring in each of those fixtures and 25 in total.

Swansea have failed to score in their last two Premier League games, and the last time they didn’t score in three successive games was in May 2013.

Last time they met

During the infamous Bob Bradley era at Swansea, Spurs were the victors by a 5-0 scoreline at White Hart Lane the last time these two sides met in December.

Braces from Kane and Eriksen and a goal from Son resigned the Swans to bottom of the league at the time.

Harry Kane celebrating his second goal against Swansea. (Photo: Tony Marshall/Getty)

It could have finished in double figures for the home side, but fortunately for Swansea the team has improved defensively since Clement took over from Bradley.

The reverse fixture will be played at the Liberty Stadium on Wednesday 5th April at 19:45.