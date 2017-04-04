Narsingh: I am getting stronger and stronger

(photo: Getty Images / AMA)

Swansea City winger Luciano Narsingh believes he is adapting to the Premier League and is ready to produce the goods for Paul Clements’s men.

The Dutch international arrived at the Liberty, from PSV Eindhoven, in January. After a period of adjustment, the £4m man is ready to kick on and deliver. “I am here and I am getting used to it, and now I want to make a difference,” he said.



The speedster was Clements’s first signing as Swansea manager and the former Chelsea coach will be encouraged by Narsingh’s comments.

Turning a corner

Narsingh, who has 16 caps for the Netherlands, impressed in the 0-0 draw against Middlesbrough on Sunday. The winger completed his first 90 minutes for the South Wales outfit and was a constant threat with his pace and direct running. After the solid display and a full game under his belt, the 26 year-old has taken confidence knowing he ‘can go 90 minutes now.’

With Swansea in the midst of a relegation battle, Narsingh is aware that he needs to produce, if they are to beat the drop. “I have to be dangerous, I have to deliver crosses, and I want to score some goals,” he said.

Looking ahead

The midfielder’s, who can also play on the left as well as behind the striker, comments come ahead of Wednesday night’s clash against Tottenham Hotspur.



Narsingh will be used to the big games, as The Swans take on second in the table Spurs. The former Ajax youngster netted against Manchester United in last season’s Europa League, as PSV won the match 2-1. He then scored at Wembley against England in a 2-1 victory for Holland, last March.

Narsingh, who spent four and-a-half years in Eindhoven, will have competition to keep his place for tomorrow’s game, as Wayne Routledge will be back in contention.

