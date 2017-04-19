Swansea City manager Paul Clement calls for the fans' support in relegation battle

Swansea City manager Paul Clement calls for the fans support after a terrible recent weeks. (Picture: Getty Images - Athena Pictures)

Swansea City manager Paul Clement has called for the fans’ support after a dip in form in recent weeks.

After last week’s 1-0 loss to Watford, Clement asked the Swans fans to stick with the team on Saturday to deliver the edge needed to secure a crucial victory over Stoke City at the Liberty Stadium.

Swans on a mission for the last five games

The Swans will be desperate to climb out of the last relegation spot with just five Premier League games remaining, and Clement believes home support will be very important with Stoke City, Everton and West Brom all to come at the Liberty.

"The fans have been fantastic and I can’t thank them enough," declared Clement. "They travelled in their numbers and got right behind us from the first to the last whistle at Watford."

The manager admitted that everyone at the club was "gutted" and said they "went home disappointed with the result", adding: "But I urge everyone to stay behind us on Saturday and give us that extra bit we will need at home to get the result we all want."

Swansea has a chance to climb out of the relegation zone, as Hull City are just two points ahead of the Swans and safety, and the magnitude of the upcoming clash was not lost on Clement.

He added: "I was asked many times in the fixtures leading up to Watford if it was a must-win game. I’ve always said that it’s another important game, but not must-win, because we still had a lot of games to play."

Clement noted that Swansea are at a point in the campaign where they can say Stoke is "a must-win", noting that it is "a massive game" and "the biggest game the club has had for many years, maybe since the play-off final."

Nigel Gibbs agrees with Clement

Clement’s thoughts were echoed by Nigel Gibbs, his assistant manager: "The supporters have been brilliant for us since we came in. And I know it’s been a very tough season."

Gibbs will have particularly taken the loss to Watford at heart, having made over 400 appearances for the club in the 1980s, 90s and 00s.

"They travelled in their numbers to Vicarage Road again and you could hear them singing above the Watford fans," he continued.

He also said by stating that the club needs everyone, and that's not just the players and fans to help them stay in the Premier League.

Gibbs also said that it will be tough and praised the fans, who the club will need the fans more than ever on Saturday.