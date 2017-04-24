Swansea City U19s crowned FAW Youth Cup Champions

Swansea City U19s lifted the FAW Youth Club for a record eight successive season with a late 2-0 win after extra time victory against Cambrian & Clydach in what was an electric match.

Swansea now hold the record for most FAW Youth Cup wins, after winning the trophy seventeen times.

The Swans were reduced to ten men as Tom Price picked up a second yellow card in the second half, but despite that disadvantage, they took the lead through Causso Darame's 30-yard shot during the first minute of extra-time.

Liam Edwards' neat finish doubled the Swans' lead and ensured they retained the youth cup for a record 17th time in their history.

The young Swans had scored 23 goals in four games en route to the final while Welsh League side Cambrian were looking to make history in their first FAW Youth Cup final.

Swans had chances to win in the first-half

Oliver Cooper had Swansea's first chance on goal inside the first minute, but Cambrian keeper Morgan Davies saved his shot.

Minutes later Matt Blake's cross from the left found Darame in the box, but the winger's effort sailed narrowly over the bar. Cooper saw his shot blocked inside the area by Kyle Jones soon after as the young Swans searched for their opening goal inside ten minutes.

Cambrian made it difficult and continued to frustrate the Under-19s in the first half as midfielder Jack Evans saw his 20-yard shot saved before Davies kept out Blake's low free kick.

Blake broke into the box and fired a powerful shot inches over the bar minutes before the break with the score goalless at half time.

The Jack’s continue to attack Cambrian but were unable to finish

The game became stretched in the closing minutes as both sides searched for the vital goal before full-time. Cambrian saw their effort blocked before Cooper raced away with a fast-paced counter-attack before play broke down in the area.

Swansea becoming FAW Youth Cup winners seemed a tougher test when Swans were reduced to ten men as Tom Price received a second yellow card in the second half.

The young Swans tried to respond with efforts from Cullen and Darame, however Cambrian continued to frustrate and gained confidence in their play as Keetch's half volley fell narrowly wide of the target

Cambrian could have won the cup in the final seconds of normal time, only for Lewis Thomas to save Carn Thomas' header.

Swans finally win in extra time

Swansea continued to search for the opening goal after the restart, but the side were inaccurate in front of goal all game.

Cambrain then had a chance as striker Cameron Keetch's long-range strike rattled the crossbar.

Despite their man disadvantage they took the lead after goalkeeper Morgan Davies found himself out of position before Darame fired home a 30-yard drive during the first minute at the extra-time.

Swansea doubled their lead in the second half of extra time as substitute Liam Edwards cut in from the left to fire home a neat finish and ensure victory.