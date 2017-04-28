Paul Clement ahead of a tough test. Photo- Getty Images/ Athena Pictures

It has been a difficult season for everyone involved at Swansea City, but Swans manager Paul Clement believes his side have turned a corner as they prepare to face Manchester United in their latest Premier League fixture.

Confidence for the weekend

The weekend's game will be another must-win for the Welsh outfit, who are desperate for points in their quest to avoid relegation, but Clement believes his players showed "they can perform even when the anxiety and pressure are high" against Stoke City.

They will need to repeat that feat again if they are hoping to take any points away from Jose Mourinho's side, but last week's victory has given Clement some much needed "confidence" ahead of the test.

The special one is a man that the Swansea manager knows, and he admitted that Mourinho "had an influence" on his coaching methods, claiming it was "fantastic" to watch him in training.

Now he will be hoping he can use his knowledge of Mourinho against his former mentor, to ensure his side pick up a vital three points, but Clement is not too concerned just yet, stating there is still "lots of football ahead."

Can United's fixture congestion help Swansea?

Clement is well aware that tomorrow's opposition is a "very good side," but with a congested calendar of fixtures, he is hopeful that fatigue may play a factor in the Red Devils demise.

With an important Europa League fixture up next for United and several key players on the injured list, Clement is hoping it will potentially "hinder" their performance, but admitted he is expecting nothing other than a "very difficult game."

For Clement, this game will mark the first time he leads his side out at Old Trafford, a moment that he is personally looking forward to, but one he will only look back on fondly if the result goes his way.

How are Swansea looking ahead of the trip?

Swansea will hope to have Jack Cork, Martin Olsson and Leroy Fer back for the trip to Manchester.

Cork and Olsson missed the win over Stoke, while Fer limped off with a dead leg in that game.

Wayne Routledge, Nathan Dyer and Angel Rangel remain out.