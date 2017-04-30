Paul Clement accuses Marcus Rashford of deceiving the referee in Swansea City’s draw with Manchester United

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 30: Paul Clement, Manager of Swansea City looks on during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Swansea City at Old Trafford on April 30, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Swansea City manager Paul Clement has accused Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford of deceiving the referee in his side’s 1-1 draw against the Mancunian club.



Clement declared himself unsatisfied with referee, Neil Swarbrick, who officiated Sunday’s fixture. He was however quick to praise his side’s spirit.

Swarbrick gave United a penalty after Rashford was adjudged to have been brought down by goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, a decision fans and pundits have deemed questionable.

The 1-1 draw keeps Swansea at pace with Hull City, who drew 0-0 with Southampton on Saturday. Swansea are 18th with 32 points, with Hull on 34.

“The player has deceived the referee"

After the game, Clement said to BBC Sport: "My players clearly thought it wasn't a penalty and, seeing the replay the player [Rashford] has deceived the referee."

He told to BT Sport: "It's clear. There is no other way to look at it."

Clement said that the referee seemed to have some doubts because of the delay, and that he spoke to the referee after the game and that he was only waiting for conformation from his assistants.

He claimed: "It was a mistake. He went down way before there was contact."

He continued to say that the players were very frustrated and angry at half-time, and he had to re-focus the players in the dressing room on what they had to do in the second half.

Clement said: "That is arguably a clean sheet today and we go into the next game against Everton fully believing that we can stay in this league for next season."

Clement have proud of Swans team spirit

Swansea are still 18th and relegation threatened, but Clement added:

"I've spoken to the players and told them how tremendously proud I am of them,"

"It's hard enough conceding a goal at that point of the game because it changes the whole complexion, and the fact the penalty was unjustly awarded as well showed that we've got character.”

He continued by saying that his side “had to dig in, we had to defend” but after a “fantastic moment of quality from Gylfi [Sigurdsson]” that he is happy with the way his side performed.

Swansea next host Everton, and Clement will be hoping to continue on the same form from the past two games.