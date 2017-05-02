Sigurdsson focused on survival, amidst speculation over his Swansea future

Sigurdsson not concerned about next season



Gylfi Sigurdsson insists he is focused on keeping Swansea City in the Premier League, despite being frequently lined with a move away from the club.



The Iceland international scored his 9th league goal of the season, in a 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Sunday. The result sees the Swans two points behind Hull City with just three games left.

Spurs return?

Sigurdsson has been heavily linked with a return to former club Tottenham, along with Everton and West Ham.

The 27 year-old has distanced himself with questions over his future, saying that transfer speculation is ‘just a part of our job.’

Before adding, "I'm completely focused on helping Swansea stay in the Premier League because I don't want to get relegated."





Crunch Time

Sigurdsson still feels the Swans can catch Hull, with the South Wales outfit hot on the heels of the Tigers, after they also dropped points on the weekend.

With just three games to go, Sigurdsson expects the relegation to go down to the wire

‘"I think it is going to go all the way to the last game. Hull probably didn't expect us to get anything from the game today. It's good for us to cancel out the point they got," he said.

Second Stint

Sigurdsson re-joined the Swans in 2014, after a successful first loan spell in 2012, and has emerged as a key player during his second spell in South Wales.

Sigurdsson signed a new four-year deal just last August, so Swansea would be in no immediate pressure to cash in on their star man.

With Swansea lying on 32 points, they will probably have to surpass the usual benchmark for safety, 38 points. With Hull’s final game against title-chasers Spurs, Swansea could possibly have the easier run-in.



Saturday’s clash with Everton also sees Ashley Williams return for his homecoming. The Swans will be hoping their former-captain doesn’t condemn them to the Championship next season.