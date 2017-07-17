Swansea City sign young defender Cian Harries from Coventry City

Cian Harries (left) in action for Coventry. (Photo: Catherine Lvill/Getty)

Swansea City have completed a deal for Wales Under-20 international Cian Harries from Coventry City.

The defender has signed a three-year deal at the club for an undisclosed fee.

Harries made 16 appearances for Coventry last season, and will join the Welsh side’s development squad ahead of the new season.

The quotes

“I am delighted to be here,” the 20-year-old said. “It is a little hard to leave Coventry, but I am really looking forward to getting going at Swansea.”

After being shown the recently upgraded facilities at the club, Harries said: “It’s unreal – I am a little bit blown away by it. I don’t think there could be a better environment for me to develop in.

“My aim in the long term is to play in the Premier League.” Harries said to the club website. “If I am lucky enough and good enough for the manager to trust me at some stage in the future, that would be a dream come true."

For now Harries has realistic expectations for this season though, saying that he “is going into the development squad and that’s good” and that he feels that “it will give me a chance to work on the areas where I need to improve.”

Who is Harries?

Born in Birmingham, Harries spent the majority of his youth career in the Aston Villa setup before he was released when he was 14.

He qualifies for Wales through his father, and represented Wales at the Toulon tournament alongside several other Swansea youngsters.

He made 15 appearances for Coventry last season as the Sky Blues were relegated to League Two, and had a trial at Liverpool last season.

It is thought that Harries will play alongside Joe Rodon at the heart of Swansea’s defence, a very promising duo indeed as Rodon himself has been tipped for big things at the club.