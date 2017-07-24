Swansea City eyeing Wilfried Bony return

Bony in action for Manchester City (photo: Getty Images / Power Sport)

Swansea City are in talks to re-sign former marksman Wilfred Bony, according to reports.

The 28-year-old left the Swans for Manchester City in 2015 - but a return to SA1 is now on the cards.

Bony’s rumoured £130,000-per-week wages, however, could provide a stumbling block for the South Wales club.

Prodigal son returns

The Ivorian international enjoyed a successful 18-month spell with the Welsh outfit, after arriving in 2013 for £12m from Dutch side Vitesse. Bony netted 35 times for the Jacks, before signing for Man City in January 2015 for £28m.

The move to Manchester has not worked out for Bony, who scored just 10 goals for the Citizens – with just six in the league. Bony attempted to resurrect his career with a loan move to Stoke City last season - however, once again, the move did not work out as the striker netted just two league goals for the Potters

Where will he fit in?

Paul Clement has already bolstered his attacking options this summer, after bringing in Chelsea and England U-21 starlet, Tammy Abraham, in on loan. With Borja Baston leaving the club on loan, Clement’s depth behind marksman Fernando Llorente looks thin. Abraham, Jordan Ayew and youngster Oli McBurnie have just seven premier league goals between them - all of those goals coming from Ayew.

A front two of Llorente and Bony would strike fear into any defence in the league. The physicality of the duo and their aerial ability could tempt Clement to go with two up top.

End is nigh?

If Bony is to arrive, it would be hard to envisage 15-goal top scorer Llorente remaining at the club. The Spaniard has been heavily linked with a move away from the club all summer, with Chelsea being a possible destination for the 32 year-old. According to reports, Swansea are demanding a fee in the region of £30m - but Chelsea are only willing to pay half of that.

It could be that the Bony deal would be in place, should Llorente leave.