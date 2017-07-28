Former Swansea City boss Bob Bradley appointed as Los Angeles FC manager

Bob Bradley on the touchline. (Photo: Athena Pictures/Getty)

Former Swansea City head coach Bob Bradley has been appointed the new manager of Los Angeles F.C.

Bradley will become the first ever manager for the club, which is due to join the MLS in 2018.

The American had a torrid time in South Wales as Swansea manager, and only lasted 85 days in the role before being sacked in December 2016.

The quotes

“I’m honored to come back to MLS and be the first coach at LAFC,” Bradley told American press.

“I’ve had a chance to get a feel for the people at LAFC, the vision, the momentum that they’ve built out of the gate before they even start to play.”

He continued to say: “The opportunity to now build a team that has a real identity, that connects with the city and the diversity and the energy, these are football things that are exciting to me.”

Bradley also said that his experience of coaching in Chicago will help him, and he misses building a team.

Who are LAFC?

Los Angeles F.C. are a new MLS franchise, that will be joining the league for the 2017/18 season.

They are led by an ownership group of 27 people including actor Will Ferrell, and the team are also co-owned by basketball hall-of-famer Magic Johnson and former Cardiff City chairman Vincent Tan.

Bradley will coach the team in front of 22,000 fans at the Banc of California Stadium.

The club doesn’t currently have anyone on their roster, but have strongly been linked with a move for Wesley Sneijder.

Hopefully this new coaching venture will be more successful for Bradley, who was widely criticised as Swansea manager before his dismissal.

Swansea conceded the second-highest amount of goals last season, and many put that down to the poor defensive effort while Bradley was in charge.

He does however have a very good record in America, and the news of his appointment has been well received by the American audience.