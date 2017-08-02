Paul Clement reveals Gylfi Sigurdsson's future could be resolved in the next few days

Gylfi Sigurdsson scoring against Everton last season. (Photo: Athena Pictures/Getty)

Swansea City manager Paul Clement has revealed that Gylfi Sigurdsson’s future could be sorted shortly, with a move to Everton expected.

Clement was speaking at an open training session at the Liberty Stadium, which Sigurdsson took part in. But the Icelandic playmaker will not feature in the side’s final pre-season fixture against Sampdoria on Saturday.

Swansea have already reportedly rejected two bids from Everton for Sigurdsson, and another from Leicester City.

What did Clement say?

Speaking to gathered press, Clement said: “He (Sigurdsson) will not play against Sampdoria on Saturday. Talks are still going on and hopefully we are going to get some news in the next couple of days.”

He continued to say that "the deal needs to be the best for all parties involved, we have got a very, very important season coming up.” While Clement is keen not to have a repeat of last season, “we know what happened last season if you don't make a good start and we don't want that to happen again.”

The Swansea manager also suggested that the club would be open to a cash-plus-player deal for Sigurdsson, and Everton’s young right-back Callum Connolly has been linked with a move to South Wales.

Clement said: "Assuming it is the right player coming our way and it is someone we are interested in and fills a need in our squad. Those deals will always have potential.

"I hope it is done today, either way, whether that is selling or not, but we need a quick resolution to the situation."

The end of the Gylfi Sigurdsson saga?

Sigurdsson to Everton has been one of the lingering rumours this summer, and seems to finally be reaching a conclusion.

Everton have been reluctant to pay Swansea’s £50 million asking price, but a deal doesn’t look too far away from being completed.

The Blues are expected to pay £40 million, plus another £5 million in add-ons, with Connolly going in the opposite direction - which looks a fair price for both sides on face value.