Modou Barrow leaves Swansea City for Reading in search of regular playing time

Modou Barrow in action. (Photo: Ian Horrocks - Sunderland AFC/Getty)

Swansea City winger Modou Barrow has left the club, joining Reading on a permanent deal, signing a four-year contract.

The fee is officially undisclosed but Swansea were looking to recuperate the £1.5 million they spent to bring him in from Ostersunds in 2014.

Reading did have an earlier bid of £1.25 million rejected by Swansea, who have also added a sell-on clause in Barrow’s contract.

Barrow on leaving the club

Barrow found himself out of favour under manager Paul Clement, and the Gambian said: “It’s an opportunity for me to join a good club that plays good football,"

“I’m sorry to leave Swansea because I’ve really enjoyed my time at the club.” Barrow commented on the club website. “It’s been a brilliant experience and I would like to thank everyone from the management, staff, players and the supporters.”

Barrow shot on the scene when he made his debut against Arsenal, but has never really nailed down a starting spot in the side and has been loaned out to three EFL Championship clubs, with disappointing results.

He went on to say: “The fans have been great with me, not just on the pitch but around the city as well.

“But at this stage of my career I felt I needed to be playing regular football. I hope I can do that by doing well at Reading."

Should Swansea have moved Barrow on?

The deal has caused some debate among Swansea fans, with many believing that Barrow provides a different option to the wingers at the club.

Swansea are however desperate to get some money from outgoing sales, and Barrow didn’t appear to be in Clement’s plans.

The fee, presumably around £1.5 million, does seem a little low though. Barrow is just 24, and has shown he can make a contribution on a Premier League side.

However, without the impending sale of Gylfi Sigurdsson to Everton, Swansea appear to have no money available for incoming transfers. Even a boost of £1.5 million will help.