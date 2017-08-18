Swansea City vs Manchester United Preview: Swans and Red Devils looking to continue positive starts to the season

Alfie Mawson and Marcus Rashford tussling for possession. (Photo: Michael Steele/Getty)

Swansea City will host Manchester United in the early kick-off on Saturday, as both sides will be hoping to carry on their positive starts to the season.

The hosts held on for a goalless draw away to Southampton last week, a point they were unlikely to get especially without their star man Gylfi Sigurdsson who has recently completed a club-record sale to Everton.

While Manchester United were rampant in their 4-0 win over West Ham in their opening fixture. The Red Devils were one of the better performers on the opening weekend, with Marcus Rashford and Nemanja Matic particularly impressing.

Team news

Swansea are still without last season’s top scorer Fernando Llorente due to a fractured arm. He has returned to training but this game will come too soon for the Spaniard.

Leon Britton has picked up a back injury and is a doubt for the game, which could mean £11 million summer signing Roque Mesa makes his debut after spending the opening fixture on the bench.

Nathan Dyer and Ki Sung-Yeung remain out with an Achilles and knee injury respectively.

While Jose Mourinho almost has a fully fit squad to choose from, claiming that "everybody is fine."

Luke Shaw and Ashley Young are set to play for the Under-23s on Monday as they continue their comeback from injury.

What did the managers say?

Paul Clement believes that his squad can become stronger without Sigurdsson, providing they invest well: “It’s a big challenge to replace Gylfi Sigurdsson, there’s no question about that,” Clement said.

“But what we hope to be able to do is bring in two or three players who will strengthen our squad in various positions.” The former Chelsea assistant said. “It’s not just going to be one for one.

“My message to the supporters would be that the club wants to move forward.” Clement claimed, going into his first full season at the club. “We want to improve our playing squad and our style and we want to win more games.”

While Mourinho was keen to play down talk of his side being title favourites after one game.

He said: “I‘m too experienced and stable to lose my discipline, my stability and to think a 4-0 really makes us the best team in the country, the favourites or the dream team.

We’re not favourites, we’re not the dream team,” The Portuguese manager refuted. “We’re just a team with more confidence than last season, with more time of work together, but I’m calm.

“But this is just the beginning.” Said the man who has won three Premier League titles. “Last season we played three matches, had nine points and finished sixth.”

Past meetings

Since their promotion to the Premier League in 2011, Swansea have beaten United in the league three times, drawn twice and lost seven times.

At home against their opposition, Swansea have recorded two wins, a draw and three losses.

The two side’s last meeting came in April, a 1-1 draw in which Sigurdsson tied the game up with a free-kick after Wayne Rooney scored following Rashford’s questionable penalty was given in favour of Mourinho’s side.