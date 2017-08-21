Report: Swansea City have bid accepted for Sam Clucas that could rise to club-record fee

Sam Clucas in action. (Photo: Sam Bagnall - AMA/Getty)

Reports have claimed that Swansea City have had a bid accepted for Hull City midfielder Sam Clucas.

Sky Sports are reporting that a fee has been agreed for the player, with the Welsh side possibly paying up to £16.5 million.

This could break Swansea’s record transfer of £15.5 million, which they paid last season for Atletico Madrid’s Borja Baston.

The quotes

Clucas missed Hull’s defeat to Queen’s Park Rangers on the weekend, after manager Leonid Slutsky admitted that the player was “preparing to play for another club.”

"Clucas is preparing to play for another club, I think a deal has been agreed," Slutsky told the Hull Daily Mail.

"It is his decision not to play today, but in the next days I think a deal will be announced.”

While Swansea manager Paul Clement has admitted that his club needs to spend money, and rumours of two or three players coming into the club soon.

"We knew the moment Gylfi [Sigurdsson] went that we would need to strengthen," Clement told Swansea's official website.

"When you haven't got Gylfi, you haven't got Fernando Llorente and you haven't got Ki Sung-Yueng, who did well for us at the end of last season, then of course we are weaker.”

Sigurdsson completed a club-record sale of £45 million to Everton last week.

Clucas to add midfield bite

Clucas is unlikely to be in the squad for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup fixture away to MK Dons, but WalesOnline claim that if all progresses smoothly he will be available for Saturday’s away trip to Crystal Palace.

He will likely become Swansea’s fourth summer signing, following the arrivals of Roque Mesa and Erwin Mulder plus the season-long loan of Tammy Abraham from Chelsea.

Swansea have used Mesa, Leon Britton, Tom Carroll and Leroy Fer as their midfield options this season, and following the sale of Jack Cork another midfielder always looked likely to come in.

The purchase of Clucas will also likely end the club’s pursuit of Stoke City midfielder Joe Allen.