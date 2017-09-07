Renato Sanches and Wilfried Bony set to feature against Newcastle United

Wilfried Bony with his new Swansea shirt. (Photo: Athena Pictures/Getty)

Swansea City’s deadline day signings Renato Sanches and Wilfried Bony are set to play in Sunday’s fixture against Newcastle United.

Sanches was signed on a season-long loan from Bayern Munich, while Bony made his return to the Liberty Stadium in a £12 million deal.

Manager Paul Clement spoke about the pair in his pre-match press conference Thursday afternoon.

What did Clement say?

On Bony, Clement said: “He could start Sunday, he is fit but he has not played any football in pre-season and that is something I have to consider but he will be involved 100 per cent.”

The Ivorian has not made an appearance since Stoke’s 4-1 loss against Liverpool in December 2016.

On Sanches, Clement said: “He arrives this evening so will have two sessions before Sunday. I have no reason to believe there are any problems.” The former Bayern assistant claimed. “He played 70 minutes the other night and was always in good shape on Sunday and I expect him to be involved on Sunday.”

Sanches featured in Portugal Under-21s 2-0 win over Wales Under-21s on Tuesday.

Embed from Getty Images

Clement happy with signings

When asked about Sanches’ playing time, Clement said: “There is no guarantee, my conversations with Bayern suggest they are of the same view. He has to merit a place in the side.

“That is how it should be. But I have brought him here to contribute.” The manager said about the 20-year-old. “All parties can win from this situation. He has had a lot of expectation at Bayern and has not played as much as he would like.”

Sanches only made 17 Bundesliga appearances last season, and Clement said that “He could have been in the same situation at another big European club and they want him to play regularly and it came down to this being the best destination.

“He’s still a young player and we don’t want to put pressure and expectation on him.” The 45-year-old said. “This is a new league, a demanding league but we saw at the Euros what a talent and personality he is. He has physical quality and he was only 18 then, we want him to rediscover his best form and help this club a lot.”

Bony joined to boost a strikeforce consisting of Tammy Abraham and Jordan Ayew, and Clement said: “I hope he will be better, it will take time. He is in decent shape and I see a lot of good things but he has not had match practice.

“He is a positive influence, you don’t know what can happen but we think we are bringing a good player back.” Clement said on the man who captured Swansea fans’ hearts during his first spell at the club.

“He is not ready to play 90 minutes but we want him at that level as quick as we can, but we don’t want to risk injury, but they will see him on field at some point Sunday.”