Swansea City striker Tammy Abraham involved in international tug-of-war

Tammy Abraham in England Under-21 training. (Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty)

Swansea City’s on loan forward Tammy Abraham is choosing to pledge his allegiance between England and Nigeria.

Abraham, who signed a new five-year deal at Chelsea before moving to South Wales, was born in England and has represented the Three Lions at youth level.

However, Abraham is eligible to play for Nigeria through his father. There were reports claiming that Abraham had chosen Nigeria but they were rubbished by the player.

Battle for Abraham

England Under-21 manager Aidy Boothroyd said: “It’s an interesting one with Tammy and I saw those reports.” Nigeria are also reportedly trying to persuade Fulham’s Sheyi Ojo to play for them.

“The good thing is we have a relationship and I can pick the phone up and say, ‘What’s going on mate? Do I have to get a Nigerian passport and come and be your coach so you can stay with us?’.

The former Watford boss continued: “Nigeria are trying to get as many players as they can and you can’t blame them as we have got some good players.”

“It’s hard,” Boothroyd conceded, “As I can’t guarantee they are going to play because the group is so good. Perhaps other countries will see that and get into them and promise them the world.”

Embed from Getty Images

State of play for England and Nigeria

Abraham is currently away with the England Under-21 squad, where they will face Scotland on Friday.

England are currently joint top of their Euro 2019 qualifying group following a 1-1 draw in Holland and a 3-0 win over Latvia.

While the senior side qualified for the 2018 World Cup on Thursday. Abraham could be targeting a place in that squad after a season of Premier League football at Swansea.

Nigeria are currently top of their World Cup qualifying group, and a win over Zambia on Saturday would ensure that they qualify for their third straight World Cup Finals.

Abraham has played in each of Swansea’s Premier League games this season, scoring two goals against Crystal Palace and Watford.