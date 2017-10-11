Leon Britton knows that Swansea City have to improve their home form against Huddersfield Town

Leon Britton during Swansea's 1-0 defeat to West Ham United. (Photo: Athena Pictures/Getty)

Swansea City captain Leon Britton has voiced his concerns about the side’s home form this season, and knows they need to pick up points at the Liberty Stadium soon.

So far this season Swansea have not picked up a single point in SA1, losing to Manchester United, Newcastle United and Watford.

The Swans now have two games coming up at home against Huddersfield Town and Leicester City.

Winning games at home

Britton said: “We have Huddersfield and Leicester coming up next and they are huge games for us,”

“We haven’t won at home yet this season, whereas last year our home form after the manager arrived in January was very good.”

Swansea won their last three home games in the Premier League last season in order to stay in the top flight, and in Paul Clement’s nine home games they picked up 19 points.

“We need at least one win from these two games – probably four points at least.” The English midfielder admitted. “We don’t want the table looking bad so we need to make these home games count.”

Huddersfield up next

Swansea face Huddersfield on Saturday, and will be the second promoted side this season they have faced at home. These are the games Swansea are more expected to win.

Huddersfield are currently 11th in the table on nine points, but have failed to win in their last five games.

“They did really well last season to get promoted and they have shown already that they can compete at this level,” Britton added.

“We have to focus on producing a performance this weekend that will give us a chance of getting a result, then we can think about Leicester next week.

“We know we have to be better at home,” the skipper claimed, “and it’s down to us players to make that happen.”