Tammy Abraham believes change of tactics was behind win over Huddersfield Town

Tammy Abraham celebrating his first goal against Huddersfield. (Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty)

Swansea City’s on-loan striker Tammy Abraham has put the 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town down to the change of system.

Manager Paul Clement opted for a 4-3-3 formation for the first time this season, and the wingers were influential in the victory.

Abraham, on loan from Chelsea, scored both goals from close range as he took his tally to four goals for the season.

Tactics were spot on

“We changed our formation to press them,” said the 20-year-old. “We believed in each other and we believed in the coaching and we gave a good performance out there.

“We know we are a good side. It was just a matter of time before we started to perform."

Abraham told the Swansea website: “We believe in each other. We had to show that on the pitch and keep fighting for a result and show we are a good team.”

Embed from Getty Images

Leicester up next

Swansea will face Leicester City at the Liberty Stadium next week, as Clement should continue with the same formation following its success against Huddersfield.

Ki Sung-Yeung made his first appearance of the season on Saturday, and backs his side to push on following this win.

“One win in seven for us is not good, but I think we showed against Huddersfield that we can play much better football,” said the South Korean international.

“Our game against Leicester next week is more crucial. If we can win that game our confidence will only get stronger going forward.

“Next week will be harder so we need to concentrate every single game.”

Ki has missed the start of the season after undergoing knee surgery over the summer, and came on for Leroy Fer to play the final quarter of the game.

“We gave everything on the pitch,” Ki said. “Everyone was focused and organised to get the win.

“We deserved to win this game. Now we need to push higher and get a result next week against Leicester.”

Huddersfield were poor against Swansea, and Leicester will presumably be a tougher opposition. “We have pressure every game because everyone is important for us.” Ki added.

“We have to show our character. Against Huddersfield we worked hard, we scored two goals and kept a clean sheet, but we have to keep maintaining our performance levels.

“The first goal gave us more confidence and from there we were able to kill the game off.”