Swansea City vs Manchester United Preview: Swans and Red Devils looking toregain momentum in Carabao Cup

Jordan Ayew and Federico Fernandez attempting to tackle Nemanja Matic. (Photo: Paul Jenkins/Getty)

Swansea City host Manchester United in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, after both sides recorded losses in the Premier League last weekend.

Swansea were unable to pick up back-to-back home wins as they lost 2-1 to Leicester City on Saturday.

While United were shocked as Huddersfield Town were 2-1 victors at the John Smith’s Stadium, a third poor performance in a row with games against Benfica against Liverpool.

Team news

Both sides are expected to ring the changes, but Wilfried Bony and Renato Sanches have been ruled out of the tie for Swansea.

Manager Paul Clement confirmed that Roque Mesa will start the game, while Sam Clucas, Nathan Dyer, Ki Sung-Yueng, Wayne Routledge and Oliver McBurnie could all be involved.

United are also expected to make several changes, with Sergio Romero, Matteo Darmian and Daley Blind pushing for starts.

Eric Bailly could return from injury as on Friday Jose Mourinho said the Ivorian could return “next week” while Phil Jones will be assessed after picking up an injury in the loss to Huddersfield.

The quotes

In his pre-match press conference, Clement said: “When United come we have to expect a really good United side otherwise we are vulnerable. The performance against them in the league was a good one and it was tight until the 79th or 80th minute.”

“There are going to be some changes,” the former Bayern Munich assistant said, “some players that deserve opportunity and this is a good time to do it. I am not going to reveal team or system at the moment.”

Past meetings

Earlier in the season, United visited the Liberty Stadium and came away as 4-0 victors. Bailly gave the Red Devils the lead just before half-time, then Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial all scored within four minutes with just 10 minutes to go to seal the win.

Swansea had set up well defensively to contain United, and the scoreline didn’t reflect how well they defended but Clement should have learned some lessons from the loss and be better equipped this time around.

Last season, United also won at the Liberty Stadium but Swansea did claim a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford in April thanks to a Gylfi Sigurdsson free-kick.

Last round

In the Carabao Cup third round, Swansea were 2-0 victors away to Reading. Alfie Mawson put the Swans ahead before a controversial Jordan Ayew goal sealed the win for the Swans.

The goal came as George Evans’ pass hit the referee and deflected to Leroy Fer who was then able to free Ayew in on goal to see off the Royals.

United comfortably saw off Burton Albion in a 4-1 win to advance to the fourth round, as the Red Devils showed off their superior strength in depth.

A brace from Marcus Rashford opened the scoring before Jesse Lingard and Martial completed the rout only for Lloyd Dyer to score a consolation goal in stoppage time.

Predicted lineups

Swansea: Nordfeldt; Rangel, Fernandez, van der Hoorn, Olsson; Ki, Mesa, Clucas; Dyer, Abraham, Routledge.

Manchester United: Romero; Darmian, Smalling, Lindelof, Blind; Matic, Herrera; Lingard, Mkhitaryan, Rashford; Lukaku.

Kick-off: Tuesday, 24 October, 19:45 at the Liberty Stadium.