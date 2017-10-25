Paul Clement “disappointed” after Swansea City’s loss to Manchester United

SWANSEA, WALES - OCTOBER 24: Swansea City manager Paul Clement prior to kick off of the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Swansea City and Manchester United at the Liberty Stadium on October 24, 2017 in Swansea, Wales. (Photo by Athena Pictures/Getty

Paul Clement was “disappointed” after Swansea City’s loss to Manchester United

The Swansea boss has said he is happy with parts of the performance for the South Wales club, even though they suffered a 2-0 loss against Manchester United on Tuesday.

Swansea improved

Clement said that the Swans improved compared to the game over Leicester City on Saturday. However, the scoreline did not reflect their side’s performance.

He told to the Swansea official website: “We just have to believe that a good result and a good performance are around the corner,” Clement said.

“The performance was slightly better today but the result did not follow.

Even if it was a tough test, he seemed fairly happy with the Jacks’ hard work. However, he admitted he was a little bit disappointed with the fact that Swans lost the match against the Red Devils.

“We have got to show perseverance and determination to keep going through this difficult time we are having.”

“You are always disappointed when you lose a game,” Clement added.





Manchester United deserved a win

The Englishmen took an advantage to congratulate the Red Devils for the victory saying that they had deserved the win against them.

“We played better than we have been recently, but Manchester United deserved to win the game, no question about that.

“We created a decent number of chances but nothing really clear-cut until Fer right at the end.

“The nature of their goals was a little bit disappointing.” The former Bayern Munich assistant said. “We gave the ball away in a dangerous position for the first one.

“Then it opens up because they have good movement and good athletic runners. There was a nice little ball around the corner and a good finish.

“Then the second one was a throw-in.” He added. “I felt they got out of it too early and the early cross-caught out our two centre-backs.

“They had that extra bit of quality and they deserve to go through.”

Clement was frustrated with his team’s failure to stay in the contest.

“It’s always going to be difficult when you are playing Manchester United – they have a really good 11 and quality on the bench,” he continued.

“But we would have liked it to be tighter for longer. At 1-0 at half-time, we felt we could come back in the second half, but after the second goal they were in total control.”

Coming Up

Jesse Lingard scored twice over Swansea and helped the Manchester United qualify for the quarter-finals in the Carabao Cup.

Swansea are coming up to face Arsenal as their next game at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, October 28 in the Premier League.

After back-to-back defeats against United and Leicester, Swansea are 15th with eight points so far and dropped closer to the relegation zone on goal difference last week.